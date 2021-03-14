Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,439 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

