Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,439 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.62.
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
UDR Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
