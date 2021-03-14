Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $261.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,740.02 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.85. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.