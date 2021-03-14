Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $875,000.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.52 and a 12 month high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

