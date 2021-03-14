Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $41,262,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,571 shares of company stock worth $7,475,657. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.32.

NYSE:URI opened at $317.86 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $321.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

