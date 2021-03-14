Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 22,211 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of HFC opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

