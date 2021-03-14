Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,050 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,039,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after buying an additional 1,396,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after buying an additional 1,067,686 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,164,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.