Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $19,686,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.26.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

