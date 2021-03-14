Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARDC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 978,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 543,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $15.05 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

