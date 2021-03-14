Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 53.6% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $3,481,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.