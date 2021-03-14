Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 52,111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 325,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

