OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.13 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $44.09 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $3.61 or 0.00006006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00441360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.00509780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

