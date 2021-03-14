Opus Market Capitalization Achieves $757,854.46 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 285.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $757,854.46 and approximately $301.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00643801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Opus Profile

OPT is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

