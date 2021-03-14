Opus (OPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $48.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $790,736.92 and $48.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 260% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00640354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00069100 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

