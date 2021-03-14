Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

