OracleChain Reaches Market Cap of $359,351.44 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $359,351.44 and approximately $58,180.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

OracleChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

