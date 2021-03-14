Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Tops $557.49 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $557.49 million and approximately $43.89 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 176.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00639063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a token. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbit Chain Token Trading

