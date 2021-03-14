Orbs One Day Trading Volume Hits $352.15 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Orbs has a market cap of $304.73 million and $352.15 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded 294.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.28 or 0.00641021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

