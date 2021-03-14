Orchid Price Tops $0.61 (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $223.57 million and approximately $39.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00651031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00034810 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

