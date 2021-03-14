Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 11th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 17,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORZCF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

