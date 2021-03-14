OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) & Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Critical Comparison

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Athersys alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Athersys and OrganiGram, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 4 0 3.00 OrganiGram 1 8 4 0 2.23

Athersys presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. OrganiGram has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential downside of 19.27%. Given Athersys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than OrganiGram.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of OrganiGram shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Athersys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Athersys has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrganiGram has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athersys and OrganiGram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys N/A -176.56% -112.67% OrganiGram -207.26% -10.00% -7.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athersys and OrganiGram’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $5.63 million 68.48 -$44.58 million ($0.29) -6.72 OrganiGram $64.61 million 15.96 -$101.29 million ($0.08) -55.50

Athersys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrganiGram. OrganiGram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Athersys beats OrganiGram on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, and has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical needs. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co., ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. Organigram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.