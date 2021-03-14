Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 586,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the February 11th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $17.72. 461,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.33 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 33.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $13,902,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

