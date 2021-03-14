Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $141,102.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.95 or 0.00443755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00061408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00092841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.00508430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,073,769 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

