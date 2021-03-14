Origin Dollar Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $6.77 million and $51,877.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00443827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00061053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00049799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00511770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011450 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,023,386 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

