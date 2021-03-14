Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 11th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ORPH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $1,544,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at $258,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

