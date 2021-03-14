OST Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.90 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. OST has a total market capitalization of $22.90 million and approximately $57,629.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00637513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035505 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

