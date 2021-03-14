Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Update

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 11th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $3,469,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $66.00. 1,938,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,544. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

