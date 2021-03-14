Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Down 67.3% in February

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 11th total of 884,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTLK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 989,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,443. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $388.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

In related news, COO Terry Dagnon sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $33,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,221.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $145,281.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,127 shares of company stock worth $358,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

