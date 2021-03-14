Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Owens & Minor worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

OMI opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

