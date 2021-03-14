Oxen Hits Market Cap of $62.21 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001955 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $62.21 million and $358,826.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,728.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.03 or 0.03122509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.38 or 0.00362268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.36 or 0.00938176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.61 or 0.00391119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.56 or 0.00337467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.00243248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,282,326 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.