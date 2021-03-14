Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Down 66.3% in February

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the February 11th total of 1,349,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Panasonic stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 158,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $17.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.