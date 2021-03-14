Pantos (PAN) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 113.6% higher against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $486,821.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00447234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00093588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00510299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011364 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,905,027 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

