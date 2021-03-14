Paparazzi (PAZZI) Hits Market Cap of $17,354.40

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Paparazzi has a market cap of $17,354.40 and approximately $307.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00446021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00092812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00067492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.68 or 0.00510663 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

