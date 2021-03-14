PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) is Isomer Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Isomer Partners LP boosted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises 4.6% of Isomer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Isomer Partners LP owned approximately 2.08% of PAR Technology worth $28,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

PAR Technology stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 219,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,145. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

