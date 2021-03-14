PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.75.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.