Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.52 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $731,450.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 104.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 610,119,939 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.