Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Acquires New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 6.5% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 211,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 116,048 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $46.66. 4,741,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

