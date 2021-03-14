Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Sells 10,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture reduced its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for 26.6% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture owned 0.41% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,824. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $186.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $121.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

