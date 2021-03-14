ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001491 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $280,637.49 and approximately $4,918.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00363694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000156 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

