ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,088.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 3% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $990,867.33 and $1,088.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,740.47 or 0.99845501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00078683 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003228 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

