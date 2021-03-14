ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Tops $1.03 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $118.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,242.34 or 0.99890341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00031265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00078838 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003184 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

