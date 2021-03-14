PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $117.60 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00061952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

