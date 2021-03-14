Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 11th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 1,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.75 million, a P/E ratio of 162.72 and a beta of 0.87. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.46.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

