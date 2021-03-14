PAX Gold (PAXG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.10 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,738.07 or 0.02899540 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $140.86 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.42 or 0.00642982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00070419 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00034940 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 81,045 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

