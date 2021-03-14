PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Increased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 5.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $122,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $250.35 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.