PayPie (PPP) Price Up 74.6% Over Last Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $2.95 million and $22.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00643298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035922 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

