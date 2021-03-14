PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

PAYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 559.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. PaySign has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $242.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.43.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

