Paytomat Price Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $91,325.24 and approximately $23,143.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00447234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00093588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00510299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.