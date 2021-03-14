PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.66 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $21.66 million and $910,809.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00638241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00035640 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,040,355 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.