PCHAIN Trading 40.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $21.86 million and approximately $94,533.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,962,623 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

