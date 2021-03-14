PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Tops One Day Volume of $125,105.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $31.43 million and $125,105.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00634512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034930 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 544,804,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,183,246 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

